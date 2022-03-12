No. 5 Western girls basketball defeats Clarksburg, 81-68, for Class 4A state title behind 40-point performance from Ny’Ceara Pryor

“It means a lot,” Western coach Latasha Townsend said of capturing the state title. “These girls can tell you, do I ask about a city championship, do I ask about a regional championship? No, this is what it’s all about. This is what I do with all my girls as soon as I come in. Basically, we map out a plan from ninth grade. This is the plan; this is the mecca and this is the goal for my kids every year. This is always the goal and for Western, it means so much because 1995 was a long time ago.”