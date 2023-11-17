Sparrows Point girls soccer beats Hereford, 1-0, for Class 2A title on Allysa Hartman’s goal, tough defense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Sparrows Point celebrates their win over Hereford in the Class 2A girls soccer state championship at the Ridley Athletic Complex at Loyola University in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Sparrows Point won 1-0. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

It took one incredible touch from junior midfielder Allysa Hartman and flawless play in back — a playoff norm — to put No. 8 Sparrows Point girls soccer back on top.

In Thursday’s Class 2A state championship game against Baltimore County rival Hereford, Hartman used her left foot to volley home a corner kick delivered by senior Olivia Gardner five minutes into the second half. The defense remained poised for a 1-0 win at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex.

It’s the seventh state title for the program and first since 2018, when a string of six straight Class 1A crowns ended. Sparrows Point (13-4) beat five region and state playoff opponents by a combined 21-0 margin.

Sparrows Point's Allysa Hartman (23) vollies a corner kick into the goal to score the only goal in Thursday's Class 2A girls soccer state championship game against Hereford. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Having the better of the play in the first half but unable to break through, the Pointers stayed persistent to start the second half. Hartman’s clean strike, giving her five goals to go with three assists this season, was championship game worthy with Gardner’s precise corner kick sent to the middle equally impressive.

“The minute just happened so fast and when I was there, I didn’t know how to take it,” Hartman said. “Afterward I was just shocked. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

It turned out the Bulls (10-5-3) had their best opportunities in the first half. Defender Lindsey Moneymaker, whose goal in the teams’ regular season game on Oct. 11 was the difference in a 1-0 Hereford win, had a heavy free kick from 35 yards tipped over the crossbar by Sparrows Point goalie Joslynn Metz three minutes into play. In the final minute of the first half, Aaliyah Stocks tracked down a bouncing ball sent in on the right and headed a shot off the near post.

After taking the lead early in the second half, the Pointers continued to press offensively and when their defense — featuring center back Allison Forsythe, and flanks Zoey Bullins and Lacey Schleig — was called on, it stayed tidy. Metz finished with three saves in the win.

Hereford, which won its only state title in 2000, made its third title game appearance since 2017 and got one step farther from last year’s state semifinal showing. The Bulls got six saves from senior goalkeeper Annabelle Grenzer, who was disappointed with Thursday’s outcome but proud of the Bulls’ commitment this season.

Coach Brad Duvall, in his 12th season, shared the same feeling.

“To get here was special,” he said. “We had a great group that really coached themselves led by a special senior class. We’ll take the experience and try to get back here and win it.”

Goals: SP — Hartman

Assists: SP — Gardner

Saves: H — Grenzer 6; SP — Metz 3

Half: 0-0