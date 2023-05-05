No. 7 Eastern Tech softball surges past Dulaney, 15-8, behind Hayden Gilpatrick and Sydney Weaver

There’s something about playing Dulaney that brings out the best in Eastern Tech softball.

Trailing 4-1 after the second inning, the visiting Mavericks rallied to score seven consecutive runs and defeat the Lions, 15-8, in a Baltimore County Division 1 game on Thursday.

Earlier in the year, Eastern Tech (13-3, 8-0) trailed Dulaney (10-4, 5-3) by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning before rallying to win, 6-5. Thursday’s comeback was not as exciting, but it certainly showed what the Mavericks could do at the plate.

Eastern Tech was paced by Hayden Gilpatrick and Sydney Weaver, both of whom hit three-run homers. As a team, the Mavericks recorded 19 hits.

Kimani Dennis and Ava Morrow each hit solo homers for the Lions.

“You’ve got to put the bats on the ball. That’s the first step [to winning],” Eastern Tech coach Giselle Alvarez said. “The home runs are a nice though, but line drives win ball games, and that definitely helped us.”

Entering the top of the third, Eastern got singles from Erica Young and Audrey Cocker. Another single by Grace Himmelman scored Young and cut the lead to 4-2. Gilpatrick was the next batter, and she made Dulaney’s Lilly Tinker pay for leaving a pitch over the middle of the plate by depositing it over the left field wall for a 5-4 lead.

“In practice, we worked on hitting the exact pitch she threw me,” Gilpatrick said. “It made me feel good to be able to put what I learned in practice into the game.”

The Mavericks added to their lead in the fourth, using singles by Malorie Gogel, Kaylee DeMasse, Cocker and Himmelman to score three more runs for an 8-4 lead.

Alvarez replaced Bugarini, her starting pitcher, with Malorie Gogel in the bottom of the fourth, and she was greeted almost immediately by Morrow’s home run that cut the lead to 8-5.

Eastern Tech put the game away in the top of the fifth. The Mavericks sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to take a 15-5 lead. The most damage was done by Weaver, who homered to left-center field to bring home Kymani Johnson and DeMasse and put the game out of reach.

The win avenged a 6-4 loss against Carver on Tuesday, the Mavericks’ only defeat against a Baltimore County team this season.

“The game against Carver we just didn’t execute at the plate the way we wanted to,” Weaver said. “I think that when we hit consistently, we’re going to win a lot of games. You can’t stop that.”

For Dulaney, the game ended with another empty loss.

“We hit well enough today to win, but didn’t pitch well enough,” coach Dave Barwick said. “We just couldn’t get the clean innings early, and it really hurt us. We batted the whole game. I’m a little frustrated that we had two chances to beat them, but we couldn’t do it. We won’t get another chance this year.”

Eastern Tech 15, Dulaney 8

ET 104 370 0 — 15 19 2

D 220 130 0 — 8 9 1

Bugarini, Gogel (4) and DeMasse, Tinker, Hodiste (4), Tinker (6) and Desi, HR: ET — Gillpatrick, Weaver; D — Morrow, Dennis. 3B: ET — Himmelman. 2B: D — Overcash.