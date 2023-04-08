Baltimore area baseball teams, community gather for Jackie Robinson Memorial tournament

All eyes were on Randallstown High School this week as the baseball program hosted its annual Jackie Robinson Memorial Baseball Tournament. After expanding the field from four teams to six, Baltimore City and County teams gathered not just to compete on the field, but to honor the man that broke baseball’s color barrier.

“He’s the truest version of an American hero you can find,” Randallstown coach Marc Stevens said. “He’s a symbol for fortitude, tolerance and temperance. He’s a golden light not just for baseball, but for Black children everywhere.”

This year’s field included Randallstown, New Town, Mervo, Dunbar, Milford Mill and last year’s champion Pikesville. Randallstown beat New Town on Thursday in the championship game, to culminate the three-day event.

All six teams have a Black head coach and feature rosters full of Black talent. Despite it being spring break, the schools knew it was the perfect opportunity to bring the teams together.

“It was a no-brainer to accept the invitation from Marc,” New Town athletic director Preston Waters said. “It provides us an opportunity to honor the man that is the reason these kids can even play baseball, his sacrifice and work all those years ago paved the way.”

Wearing “Robinson 42” on their shirts, Mervo baseball players line up on Tuesday for the opening of the three-day Jackie Robinson Day Memorial Tournament at Randallstown High School. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The tournament started off years ago as a single game on Jackie Robinson Day between Randallstown and New Town, where both teams wore No. 42 jerseys in honor of the first Black man to play in a Major League Baseball game.

Community member and former New Town coach Demond Wilson Jr.’s company provided custom No. 42 shirts for the original game and continues to do so every year as the event gets bigger.

“The tournament’s an awesome way to pay respects to the man that paved the way,” he said. “It’s important to have Black kids represent and play the game at this level.”

With the support of community members and coaches, the field has expanded every year as many see the importance of showcasing Black baseball in the area.

“I’m glad they’re doing something like this to honor him,” community member James Lawson said. “Seeing all these Black teams and Black coaches really add perspective to the impact he still has today.”

Randallstown baseball coach Marc Stevens speaks during the opening ceremony for the three-day Jackie Robinson Memorial Tournament on Tuesday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Lawson’s son, Jaylen, played in the tournament when he attended and played for Stevens at Randallstown. Years later, he along with other alumni, parents and community members continue to support the tournament.

The event started Tuesday with Stevens, who played baseball at Delaware State University and is in the school’s athletics Hall of Fame, speaking to the significance of Robinson, who he calls his hero.

“I believe he is one of the Founding Fathers of the civil rights movement,” Stevens said. “What he had to endure prior to the civil rights era was unprecedented.”

With games taking place in what was a loaded three-day baseball slate, coaches hope their players take more than just wins and losses away from the games being played.

“I hope they look around and see the community behind them,” Milford Mill coach Ryan Robinson said. “It’s our job to pass the torch and guide them not just through a baseball game, but through life.”

Jackie Robinson Tournament Day 1

Pikesville 13, Mervo 7

New Town 10, Dunbar 6

Randallstown 20, Milford 2

Jackie Robinson Tournament Day 2

Pikesville 12, New Town 4

Randallstown 17, Mevo 2

Jackie Robinson Tournament Semifinal

New Town 13, Pikesville 0

Jackie Robinson Tournament Championship Game

Randallstown 16, New Town 6