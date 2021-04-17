xml:space="preserve">
Towson boys soccer beats Perry Hall in Baltimore County |...

Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) and Zachary Sales (12) celebrate after Kansler scored his second goal, putting his team up 3-1. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Towson boys soccer beats Perry Hall in Baltimore County Championship | PHOTOS

Ulysses Muñoz
By
Apr 16, 2021
Towson High School defeats Perry Hall, 3-1, for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) and Zachary Sales (12) celebrate after Kansler scored his second goal, putting his team up 3-1. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) and Vincent Guida (3) celebrate after winning the championship, while a Perry Hall player lays on the ground covering their face. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Perry Hall's goalkeeper Sean Knox (99) can't stop a score from Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Perry Hall's Jaeden Asare (10) fights Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) for control of the ball in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Perry Hall's goalkeeper Sean Knox (99) blocks a shot but Towson's Pearson Benassi (2, not pictured) scores off the rebound in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson fans cheer from the sidelines. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Jackson Kansler (22) jumps and celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson players celebrate Pearson Benassi's (2) goal in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Towson's Ben Vorsteg (11) slides to take control of the ball from Perry Hall's Keegan Gough (14) in the first half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Perry Hall's Brennan Eibner (16) celebrates with teammates after tying the game 1-1 in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Perry Hall's Brennan Eibner (16) celebrates with teammates after tying the game 1-1 in the second half. Perry Hall travels to Towson High School for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
