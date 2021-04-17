Towson boys soccer beats Perry Hall in Baltimore County Championship | PHOTOS

Towson High School defeats Perry Hall, 3-1, for the Baltimore County boys soccer championship on Friday, April 16, 2021.
(Ulysses Muñoz)
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship
Baltimore County boys soccer championship