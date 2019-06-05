Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Baltimore County

Karma Dogs at Cockeysville Library

Pictures from Practice Reading to a Karma Dog, a H.E.A.R.T.S. (Help Encourage All Readers To Succeed) program at the Cockeysville Library on Saturday, Jan. 30. The non-judgemental Karma Dogs, organized by co-founders Bridget and Chris Strama of Parkville, allow young children to build confidence in their reading skills.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
90°