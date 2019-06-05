Karma Dogs at Cockeysville Library

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Cockeysville, Md., 1/30/15 Staff Photo by Brian Krista Vinny Mendel, 10, of Hunt Valley sits between the stacks of books as he reads to a rescue dog named Kevin, owned by Kris Thomas of Sparrows Point during an event called Practice Reading to a Karma Dog, a H.E.A.R.T.S. (Help Encourage All Readers To Succeed) program at the Cockeysville Library on Saturday, January 30. The non-judgemental Karma Dogs, organized by co-founders Bridget and Chris Strama of Parkville, allow young children to build confidence in their reading skills.