Christian Monteil, left, a student from Glen Burnie, helps Ron Whitehead, former president of the Riverview Community Association carry an air conditioner unit during the Riverview Community Association's community cleanup.

Karl McGovern of Lansdowne, left, and Gene Wagner of Riverview work on saving copper wire from disposed electronic equipment during the Riverview Community Association's community cleanup.

Pictures from the Riverview Community Association's annual community cleanup, which allowed neighborhood residents to get rid of all unwanted trash and debris in large dumpsters at Riverview Elementary School in Lansdowne on Saturday, July 19.