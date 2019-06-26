Dulaney High prioritizes 'cleaner and greener'

Making our neighborhood “cleaner and greener” has been a priority for the Dulaney High School community, and the hard work has paid off as Dulaney once again took top honors in Baltimore County Public Schools’ Clean, Green 15 Litter Challenge.

For the third consecutive year, Dulaney was the winning high school in the program that challenges BCPS schools to compete to see which can record the most 15-minute litter cleanups and volunteer participation throughout the school year.

The statistics for the 2018-19 school year are impressive, as the 37 participating schools performed 242 cleanups by almost 5,000 volunteers, resulting in 2,394 bags of litter and debris.

The Dulaney Environmental Issues Club, under the guidance of science teacher John Enders, spearheaded the efforts in the Clean, Green 15 Litter Challenge and it was joined by other clubs, sports teams and community groups, like the Dulaney PTSA. As the top high school, Dulaney was awarded a $2,000 grant from the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, which will fund environmental projects at the school.

Dulaney is a three-time winner of the challenge. In the past, it has used the grants to build an outdoor classroom with benches and raised garden beds. Dulaney High School does not limit its environmental stewardship to just trash pickup, but it organizes numerous other programs that have earned it the Maryland Green School designation, dating back to 2001.

Ridgely Middle School also participated in the challenge and secured second place among middle schools. For its efforts, Ridgely was tawarded a $1,500 grant from the Education Foundation. Congratulations to all for making our community a cleaner and nicer place to live.

Congratulations also go out to Katharine “Kitty” Stierhoff for receiving the inaugural Volunteer Appreciation Award from the League of Women Voters of Baltimore County.

The new award was created to recognize the unique contributions of league members to the organization, which locally got its start in 1966.

Since joining the League of Women Voters in the early 1960s, Kitty has dedicated her time to multiple causes, including representing the league on the board of the Community Action Agency and serving as a treasurer of the board of the Fuel Fund of Central Maryland.

She also has held numerous advocacy roles in which she helped address the state’s affordable housing crisis, served as vice president of the Baltimore City/County Housing Committee, and represented the league on an advisory council tasked with ameliorating discriminatory housing policies.

According to Membership Committee chair and retired judge Theresa Lawler, the league feels “it is very important as an organization to highlight the contributions of members who have gone the extra mile in advancing the mission of the league through gifts of time, talent or treasure.”

Now a resident of the Broadmead Retirement Community in Cockeysville, her dedication to the League of Women Voters remains strong.

Kitty has continued her mission by hosting consensus meetings and helping to coordinate candidate forums for Broadmead residents. Congratulations to Kitty on a well-deserved honor.