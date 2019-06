Cindi Fielder gives attendees some basic instruction during a "Create a Terrarium" class at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville.

Staff members gave close to a dozen attendees a "Create a Terrarium" class at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville.

Valley View Farms holds a "Create a Terrarium" class during which participants are given all the materials to make their own.

Scott Serio/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos