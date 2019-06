St. Joseph School eighth-grader Noah Oh, left, 14, of Towson, and fourth-grader Nick Galiazzo, 10, of Cockeysville, make gingerbread houses during a school-wide gingerbread house-making event in Cockeysville Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014.

All of St. Joseph School 252 K-8 students gathered together in the school's auditorium to make individual gingerbread houses at the same time on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The school used 270 pounds of frosting, 40 pounds of Skittles and marshmallows, 20 pounds of gumdrops, and 110 pounds of graham crackers.

Steve Ruark/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos