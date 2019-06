Daniel and Joshua Lynch arrive for a day of Christmas shopping at the 12th Annual Shop With A Cop event.

Marquise Day gives the bike he plans to purchase a try during the 12th Annual Shop With A Cop event, sponsored by the Optimist Club of Baltimore County, at the Walmart in Cockeysville Dec. 21.

110 officers and as many children left precincts from around Baltimore County to participate in the 12th Annual "Shop with a Cop" event. Officers and children arrived at the Walmart store in Cockeysville to do some Christmas shopping.

Photos by Scott Serio