Jen Rynda / BSMG

John Ford of Phoenix smiles as his personal trainer Neal Kopasek of Hamilton stretches him out while working out at ACAC Timonium Fitness & Wellness Center in Timonium on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. John Ford, a 26-year-old runner whose parents say is on the autism spectrum. He started running three years ago and his parents say it gives him purpose and centers his life.