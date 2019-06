Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Alexandra Fyhr, an instructor at Children's Chorus of Maryland and School of Music, of Ellicott City, leads children, Anna Pantzer, top left, 4, of Parkville, her sister, Mercie, center, 9, and Elsie Wysling, bottom left, 6, of Catonsville, during the school's Sing 'n Play Shindig community event.