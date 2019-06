Giddy with excitement, students from The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, from left, Matea Tschantret, 10, of Towson, Tabitha Lardeiri, 10, of Cockeysville, Ellie McCann, 11, of Roland Park, Olivia Lee, 10, of Mount Washington, and Grace Sarkar, 11, of Mount Washington, watch as their friend Abby O'Neill, 10, of Cockeysville, prepares to have her hair cut off for Locks of Love, at the Great Clips in Timonium on Friday, Dec. 20.

Abby O'Neill of Cockeysville, a fifth-grader at The School of the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, talked several of her fellow schoolmates into joining her in donating their hair to Locks of Love. The fourth/fifth grade girls had been growing out their hair since the end of the summer, and on Friday, Dec. 20 they went to Great Clips in Timonium to get it cut to make their donation in support to the charitable Locks of Love cause.

Staff photos by Brian Krista