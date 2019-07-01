Joanne Rund takes oath as Baltimore County's new fire chief

Joanne Rund took the oath of office Monday afternoon to become the first woman to permanently lead the Baltimore County Fire Department.

In a ceremony at Patriot Plaza in Towson, in front of a memorial to fallen Baltimore County firefighters, Rund said she was “humbled and honored” to be appointed chief.

“To be chosen as a member of this team is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Rund said.

The incoming fire chief spent more than 30 years rising through the Howard County Fire Department, working as an emergency medical technician and a firefighter.

“In Joanne Rund, we have found the right chief to lead the Baltimore County Fire Department into the future,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said during the ceremony. Olszewski nominated Rund to the position in May.

Rund replaces acting chief Jennifer Aubert-Utz, who took over after Chief Kyrle Preis retired.

With Rund officially taking office, all four of Baltimore County’s public safety agencies have a woman at the helm. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt was sworn in last month, and the Department of Corrections and 911 Communications Center are also led by women.

After the ceremony, Rund said she had always hoped to rise through the ranks, but never expected to be the first to lead a department.

“I thought we would have done that before,” Rund said.

She said her top priority in office will be to enhance safety protections for first responders.

Rund said she is sad to leave Howard County, where she “grew up” in the department.

“God has another mission for me, and it’s to help Baltimore County, to move Baltimore County to the next level,” Rund said. “They’re already a great department, but I’m supposed to be here to work with them for a reason.”

