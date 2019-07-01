Joanne Rund takes oath as Baltimore County's new fire chief

Rund replaces acting chief Jennifer Aubert-Utz, who took over after Chief Kyrle Preis retired.
With Rund officially taking office, all four of Baltimore County’s public safety agencies have a woman at the helm. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt was sworn in last month, and the Department of Corrections and 911 Communications Center are also led by women.
After the ceremony, Rund said she had always hoped to rise through the ranks, but never expected to be the first to lead a department.
“I thought we would have done that before,” Rund said.
She said her top priority in office will be to enhance safety protections for first responders.
Rund said she is sad to leave Howard County, where she “grew up” in the department.
“God has another mission for me, and it’s to help Baltimore County, to move Baltimore County to the next level,” Rund said. “They’re already a great department, but I’m supposed to be here to work with them for a reason.”