Steve Ruark / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Idlewylde United Methodist Church parishioners Sandy Burl, of Idlewood, her daughter, Jodi, and husband, Carroll, join visitor Mark Bomster, of Idlewylde, and parishioner Rodger Henning, of Wiltondale, in a jam session during the church's Barbecue and Live Music event Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015 in Idlewylde.