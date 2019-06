Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sixth grader Caroline Lee's, 11, face is illuminated by her device during the Hour of Code at Ridgely Middle School in Lutherville-Timonium, MD on Friday, December 9, 2016. The Hour of Code, organized by the nonprofit Code.org and over 100 others, is a global movement that believes the students of today are ready to learn critical skills for 21st century success.