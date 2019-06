Steve Ruark, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Kylie Wincelowicz, left, 5, of Catonsville, Kara Forristall, third from left, of Catonsville, her son Silas, second from left, 5, and daughter Violet, fourth from left, 2, talk to Susan Warner, a beekeeper and biology professor from Govans, at the Honey Harvest Festival at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville Sunday, Oct. 5.