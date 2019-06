Jen Rynda / BSMG

Reisterstown Community Cemetery Board of Trustees president Chris Larkins, left, takes guests on a tour of the cemetery acting as the ghost of John Reisters at the Reisterstown Community Cemetery during the county library system "A Toast Among Ghosts" event in Reisterstown, MD on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. John Reisters was a German immigrant to America who founded the town of Reisterstown, Maryland in 1758.