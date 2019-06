Photo by Nicole Martyn

Drool of Rock, a Cockeysville child care center with a preschool program that stresses the power of music in education, held its weekly summer camp family fun day Aug. 2. From left, Jemaria Farley, 7, of Towson, Srilaasya Danturthy, 6, of Cockeysville, Amelia Smitheman, 3, of Baltimore, Karsten Karaolis, 4, of Baltimore, Presley Knott, 7, of Rodger's Forge, and camp mascot "Coolie" (Alicia Redifer) dance in a conga line during the event.