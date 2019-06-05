Towson Christmas tree lighting
Baltimore County's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday, Nov. 20, at the downtown Towson shopping district at Olympian Park, at the corner of Allegheny Avenue and the traffic circle. This year’s festivities included a performance by the 250-member Towson University Marching Band, Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving on a fire truck, free hot chocolate and pastries, and holiday music.
Steve Ruark/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
