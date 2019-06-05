The Towson High School GT Chamber Choir performs, in concert with the Handel Choir of Baltimore, during a benefit concert for Food for Thought Baltimore County at Church of the Holy Comforter in Lutherville on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The nonprofit provides weekend food for food insecure children in Baltimore County Schools. Despite a reputation for affluence, there are still homeless children in Baltimore County Public Schools as well as those without access to meals on the weekend. The $25 concert tickets ($15 for students) will feed about two children each weekend.