Blessing of the Animals at Church of the Holy Comforter [Pictures]

The Blessing of the Animals and Pet Palooza event, which is in its 20th year, took place Oct. 5 at Church of the Holy Comforter in Lutherville. The event has been organized for the past 15 years by Ann Gearhart, a member of the church and director of the Humane, Environmental and Character Education program for the Snyder Foundation for Animals. The event is held every year around October 4, which is the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals.

Staff photos by Brian Krista