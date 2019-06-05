Jen Rynda / BSMG

Jay Hansen, left, of Hollywood and his daughter Makayla Hansen, 10, sit in the front row for Master Beekeeper Steve McDaniel of Manchester talk at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center in Cockeysville on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Makayla is doing research for a school project that has to solve a problem by developing a solution involving interactions between humans and animals.