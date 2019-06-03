31 cats found abandoned in White Marsh motel room

Officials found 31 abandoned cats at the Colony Inn Motel in White Marsh on Monday morning, county spokeswoman Stacie Burgess said.
The 31 cats and kittens were all found alive at the motel on Pulaski Highway, Burgess said. Some of the cats had health issues, however; some were pregnant, others were skinny or had fleas and tapeworms.
As to who was responsible for putting the cats in the room, Burgess said, “We do know the identity of the person and are working to track that person down.”
All of the cats are currently in the care of Baltimore County Animal Services, which received a call about the animals at around 9 a.m., Burgess said.
Police and Animal Services both responded to the scene, Burgess said, adding that Animal Services is primarily handling the incident.