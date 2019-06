A Perry Hall High School shooting press conference was held at the CCBC Dundalk Campus Baltimore County Police Training Academy. At left, Baltimore County Chief of Police James W. Johnson speaks to the press. In background at right is Dallas Dance, Baltimore County School Superintendent who also spoke at the conference.

George Roberts, Perry Hall High School Principal, talks about the shooting that took place in the school cafeteria Aug. 27 and the decision to reopen the school the day after.

One student was shot Aug. 27, the first day of school, at Perry Hall High School. The student was taken to an area hospital, and other students were escorted to the Perry Hall Shopping Center at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Belair Road.