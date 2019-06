Brian Krista, Patuxent Publishing

Reisterstown Fire Company's original fire engine bell, which served for 66 years, from 1914-1980, on five different engines, is now part of a stand which recognizes Monroe Seitz, the first member of the fire company who lost his life in 1928 while in service. In the company's 100 years of existence, Seitz was the only member of the company to die while in service until May 2, 2013, when firefighter Gene Kirchner died from his injuries suffered while battling a dwelling fire in late April.