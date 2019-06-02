Priceless Dreams Prom Fashion Show [Pictures]
Pictures from the Priceless Dreams Prom Fashion Show at Hereford High School in Parkton Friday, Jan. 11. Alicia Kozlowski, a freshman at the school, organized the the fashion show as a means to support the non-profit group Priceless Gown Project while fulfilling requirements for her Girl Scout Gold Project. Read about the fashion show here.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
