Blake Pappas, 3, from Monkton grabs a couple plastic eggs before Chicks Night Out at The Mill feed store in Parkton.

Emma Foster, of Upperco, plays with a baby chick during Chicks Night Out at The Mill feed store in Parkton.

The Mill feed store held a Chick Night Out Thursday, March 6 -- a meeting at which instruction on how to raise chickens was dispensed and chicks were sold.

Photos by Scott Serio