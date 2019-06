Lisa Webber, a chainsaw carving artist from White Hall, works on an eagle sculpture. Webber will be creating and selling work at the upcoming Hereford Festival.

A log that was pulled from the woods by Lisa Webber, a chainsaw carving artist from White Hall, sits ready for Webber to sculpt. Webber will be creating and selling work at the upcoming Hereford Festival.

Lisa Webber has combined two of her passions into a business. The amateur artist who has worked more than 35 years in the forestry industry now spends her free time chainsawing tree trunks, logs and limbs into eagles, owls and bears.

Steve Ruark, for the Baltimore Sun Media Group