Matthew Bernhardt, of White Hall, is happy to show off the art machine he made Nov. 22 at the Hereford Library.

Parkton resident Wyatt Dill displays the art machine he made during the Nov. 22 Artbots program at the Hereford Library.

Fourteen Hereford Library children recently got a taste of how science and technology can be used in an artistic endeavor as they participated in an Artbots program.

Jarrett Farmer, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group