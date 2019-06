Steve Ruark / For The Baltimore Sun Media Group

Steve Baker, left, organizer of the Hampdenfest toilet races, and his son, Matthew, 10, sit in a defecation-device-based vehicle they are building for this year's races, at their garage in Hampden Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Steve does not race because he is the organizer and Matthew is too young to race, so the vehicle will be raced by a person who has not yet been chosen.