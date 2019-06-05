New rector for Redeemer

The riots in Baltimore and the fatal hit-and-run involving Heather Cook could not dissuade the Rev. David Ware from taking a job as is the new rector of Church of the Redeemer, one of the largest Episcopal churches in the region. Ware has been rector a church in Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., a quaint town, but previously worked in Washington area and in Delaware. He said the riots and Cook news inspired him to come to Baltimore to make a difference.