Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Michael Franks, 39, Jim Burger, 55, and Brian Balch, 44, pick up the race cart to move it out of garage storage. The "Stool Pigeons" toilet racing team won at Hampdenfest in 2014 and placed second in 2015, they are getting their winning cart out from storage in Hampden and up to speed for the coming race September 17th.