Fallen Heroes Day 2019

Brian Krista / Carroll County Times
An officer with the Baltimore County Police participates in the honor guard procession during the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. The 34th annual such event in Maryland honors the lives of firefighters, police and other rescue personnel killed in the line of duty.
Brian Krista / Carroll County Times
A memorial plaque for Nathan Flynn of the Howard County Fire and Rescue, is seen during the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. The 34th annual such event in Maryland honors the lives of firefighters, police and other rescue personnel killed in the line of duty.
More than 1,000 civilians, police officers, fire personnel and others gathered Friday for the 34th annual Fallen Heroes Day at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Five from Maryland who died in the line of service were remembered.
Brian Krista