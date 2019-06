Jen Rynda / BSMG Staff

Exhibits manager Ray Banks, left, of Rosedale talks with paraeducator for Post Secondary Functional Academic Learning Support (PSFALS) Vince Johnson of Halethorpe on the second floor of the Owings Mills Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library in Owings Mills on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The library hosts a permanent collection on the Negro Leagues that highlights the role of African-Americans in baseball.