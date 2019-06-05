2017 Community Times Pictures of the Year

Writing with lightSome of our photographers’ best work from 2017

A picture is worth a thousand words. This phrase is foreign to no one. It refers to the idea that a subject or the meaning of that subject can be represented with a single image more effectively than a written explanation.A journalist uses words to tell stories, while a photojournalist uses a camera to represent a story visually. Typically, a single photo or a series of photos is used to enhance a story. Sometimes, photos alone are used to tell the story.Photojournalists capture images that represent what is happening at a moment in time from their perspective. They are visual reporters. Through training and experience, photojournalists are attentive to detail, lighting and composition. Local favorite and retired Baltimore Sun photojournalist Jed Kirschbaum calls this, “writing with light.”In the pages that follow, we take another look at our best photos of the year.Jeffrey F. BillDirector of PhotographyBaltimore Sun Media Group