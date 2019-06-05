Catonsville Concerts at 3 at Catonsville Presbyterian Church. Stefan Scaggiari is an experienced artist with dazzling versatility – at home with Ellington, Gershwin, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and as a jazz improviser. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music with a master's from Peabody, Scaggiari also has deep roots in the classical tradition. He has played at the White House over 200 times and his discography includes over 30 recordings. His Concerts at 3 program was a mix of solo classical piano and jazz with guitar accompaniment.