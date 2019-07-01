Baltimore County police investigating shooting inside hookah lounge in Woodlawn

Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside The Spot Hookah Lounge in the 1800 block of Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to the location for a reported shooting. Once inside, officers found a 41-year-old man with “multiple” gunshot wounds to his lower body, police said.

An argument escalated between the victim and another individual, who pulled a gun and shot the victim, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The violent crimes unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

