Woodlawn library 'Storyville' temporarily closes

An “unanticipated HVAC issue” has closed the Storyville at the Woodlawn branch of the Baltimore County Public Library, library officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Only the Storyville wing of the building is closed, the rest of the library remains open, spokeswoman Erica Palmisano said in an email. The location is expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 16.

Storyville centers are designed for “play-and-learn” activity to promote early literacy and school readiness skills, according to the Baltimore County Public Library website. In Baltimore County, only two branches — Woodlawn and Rosedale — have Storyville centers.

While the Woodlawn center is having its HVAC issues addressed, library officials are encouraging parents and caregivers to take children to the Storyville at Rosedale, approximately 24 miles away, in the meantime.

BCPL describes Storyville as “child-sized village features [that] developmentally appropriate books, toys and activities for children birth to age 5 and their parents or caregivers.”

Storyville centers are open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

