Critically injured man in Parkville wood chipper incident was not cut by blade, officials clarify

Baltimore County officials on Friday clarified that a 20-year-old man who was reported to have fallen from a tree and was injured by a wood chipper was not cut by the blade. He was injured by the tightness of a rope he had become entangled in, officials said.

Fire dispatch on Thursday told a reporter that the man, whose identity has not been released, was injured when he fell from a tree and landed on a wood chipper in Parkville.

After talking with emergency service providers, though, fire spokeswoman Elise Armacost was able to provide more specifics of the incident on Friday.

The patient was on the ground when a rope he was entangled in was caught by the chipper, and the man was subsequently pulled against the chipper, but he was not injured by the blade, Armacost said in a news release Friday.

The patient remains in critical condition at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

The man’s injuries were caused by the tightness of the rope, not by a blade, Armacost said.

Initial reports said the man had lost his entire left arm. Armacost on Friday said she could not confirm the exact details surrounding the man’s injuries, citing patient privacy.

“We don’t get into the specifics,” she said

This story may be updated.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler