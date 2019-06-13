Baltimore County Police investigating Reisterstown Road shooting

The
Baltimore County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Reisterstown Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.
Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road for a shooting, and found an as-of-yet unidentified adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Police officials were not immediately available to provide further detail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
This story will be updated. cboteler@baltsun.com twitter.com/codyboteler
CAPTION
A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)
A 24" water main break caused a sink hole on York Road near Padonia Road. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
Melissa Hyatt retired from the Baltimore City police department last year and is now the Baltimore County police chief nominee. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)
Under Armour has opened a new distribution center in Sparrows Point. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video)