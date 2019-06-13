Baltimore County Police investigating Reisterstown Road shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Reisterstown Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road for a shooting, and found an as-of-yet unidentified adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police officials were not immediately available to provide further detail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated.

