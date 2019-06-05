Reisterstown library may be closed up to a year for renovations

The Reisterstown branch of the Baltimore County Public Library will close in September for “extensive and much-needed” renovations, library officials said Tuesday evening.

The project, budgeted at a shared cost of $3.7 million, will include an enclosed central courtyard, expanded teen space, more seating, new shelving and furniture, a new meeting room, new restrooms, a quiet study room, a history room with a digitization lab for photos and documents, replaced sidewalks and a resurfaced parking lot.

A grant from the Maryland State Library is covering $1.05 million of the cost, the Baltimore County capital budget is covering about $2 million, and about $650,000 is coming from BCPL’s budget.

Hunt Valley-based JMT Architecture was selected to design the renovated library space.

“This renovation will allow us to provide transformative experiences and user-friendly spaces that make a positive difference in the lives of our customers,” library director Paula Miller said in a statement.

While the renovation is ongoing, customers of the Reisterstown branch are encouraged to use nearby branches in Owings Mills or Pikesville, or any other branch in the system.

“I’m excited to see the growth of the Reisterstown branch and I look forward to the redesigned space that will surely be an asset to the community,” Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski said in a statement.

