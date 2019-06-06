Baltimore County plans town halls on public safety, opioids

Baltimore County officials on Thursday announced three public safety town halls with new police chief Melissa Hyatt and two public meetings on the county’s response to the opioid crisis.

The public safety town halls are scheduled for the western part of the county on June 19, the eastern part of the county on June 24, and the central part of the county on June 25. All are scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“These will be more listening sessions than us speaking,” Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski said in an emailed statement. “Chief Hyatt is excited to get out and meet the community and we want to hear from our communities about public safety concerns and collaborations.”

The county has also scheduled two public meetings to gather input on the opioid crisis and the county’s response to the crisis. More than 300 people died from overdoses in Baltimore County in 2018. A meeting is scheduled for June 18, at the Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk campus and another is scheduled for July 10, at the CCBC Catonsville campus, both at 6 p.m.

Olszewski announced plans to combat the opioid crisis in mid-May, saying a group will draft health recommendations to the county for treating addiction and reducing overdoses. Hyatt was confirmed as police chief June 3, by a unanimous vote of the county council.

If you go

West County Policing Town Hall

Wednesday, June 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, Randallstown

East County Policing Town Hall

Monday, June 24, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at CCBC Dundalk Community Theatre, 7200 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Central County Policing Town Hall

Tuesday, June 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, Fasig-Tipton Building, Timonium

Eastern County Opioid Public Meeting

Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m., CCBC Dundalk Community Theatre, 7200 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Western County Opioid Public Meeting

Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m., CCBC Catonsville Center for the Arts Lounge, 800 S. Rolling Road, Catonsville

