Officials rule death of Pikesville 18-year-old a homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore County has ruled an 18-year-old Pikesville woman’s suspicious death to be a homicide by a gunshot wound.

Dymond Ariel Jones, 18, was found dead on the scene when officers responded to her home in 7400 block of Kathydale Road Tuesday night. Police were dispatched to the location for a “medical emergency” call just before 10 p.m. that night.

Police initially could only say Jones had suffered “trauma to the upper body.”

“This case is wide open right now,” said officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman. She said investigators were trying to “narrow” the scope.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit will continue their investigation into her death.

Anyone who may have information regarding this homicide is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

