Baltimore County Police investigating 18-year-old's 'suspicious death' in Pikesville

Baltimore County Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Pikesville after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in her home Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Dymond Ariel Jones, of the 7400 block of Kathydale Road, suffered “trauma to the upper body,” police said.

Police were dispatched to the location for a medical emergency call just before 10 p.m. Jones’ body was transported to the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, police said. More information about the nature of the call and Jones’ injuries was not immediately available, a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the homicide unit at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

cboteler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/codyboteler