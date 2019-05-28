Motor Vehicle Administration adds 224 daily appointments for REAL ID in Parkville

The
Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration on Tuesday announced the opening of an annex office in Parkville for Baltimore County residents to ensure their driver’s license adheres to federally mandated REAL ID requirements.
The annex, located in the parking lot near the MVA Parkville Branch, is open only to those with appointments. Staff anticipate being able to provide 224 additional appointments per day, or 3,544 per week, for customers to get REAL ID compliant licenses.
Marylanders can use
an online tool to determine if their license is compliant with the requirements and make appointments to get a new ID online, too.
The overall deadline for obtaining a REAL ID is Oct. 1, 2020.
In an emailed press release, MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said customers who make an appointment for their REAL ID will be seen “within 15 minutes, guaranteed.”
