Parking restrictions on Belair Road near Gunpowder Falls State Park begin Wednesday

Parking will be prohibited along both sides of Belair Road in the vicinity of Gunpowder Falls State Park beginning Wednesday because of safety concerns, State Highway Administration officials said Tuesday.

The administration will post “no parking” signs along U.S.1 between south of Miller and Mt. Vista roads, and Baltimore County police will be enforcing the restrictions.

The area to park and travel along the road has been “recently reduced” because of ongoing construction on and around the bridge that crosses the Gunpowder Falls and trail tunnel, officials said. In June the Maryland Department of Transportation and SHA began a $3.6 million project to rehabilitate the U.S. 1 bridge over the Gunpowder Falls and trail tunnel.

Spokeswoman Shanteé Felix said SHA is aware of ongoing safety and parking capacity issues at the location prior to the start of construction, and that “ there will be an ongoing discussion between DNR, local community leaders and elected officials and MDOT SHA regarding conditions at the state park entrance after construction is complete.”

Courtesy Photo / State Highway Administration A map showing the parking and other restrictions in the area. A map showing the parking and other restrictions in the area. (Courtesy Photo / State Highway Administration)

Additionally, on Aug. 1, the entrance for vehicles along northbound U.S. 1 will be closed for the remainder of construction work, scheduled to be completed in Fall 2020. Drivers should expect single-lane closures along the road between Miller Road and Sheradale Drive during off-peak hours, officials said.

The nearby park and ride lot will remain open, however.

An average of 25,000 vehicles travel this stretch of road each day, officials said.

Baltimore County Police Public Information Specialist Natalie Litofsky said Tuesday it would be hard to hypothesize on what temporary road restrictions might mean in terms of traffic safety for any given stretch of road, but that officials would not have made those restrictions unless it was “absolutely necessary.”

