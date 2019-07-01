Baltimore County Police: One man shot in Owings Mills home invasion

Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., police were dispatched for a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Kingsbury Road in Owings Mills.

Three suspects entered a home and were confronted by the homeowner, police said. One suspect pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner, who has since been transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The suspects fled after the shooting, police said.

Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said he was not aware of any items being stolen or removed from the home. He said that police are not at this time releasing any suspect descriptions.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

This story may be updated.

