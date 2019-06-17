Water main break in Overlea closes roads

A 12-inch water main broke in the Overlea area at Belair and Fullerton roads, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works said Monday just before 5 p.m. Officials said roads in the area were closed.

This is at least the second water main break in Baltimore County reported Monday. The first was a major break on York Road that diverted traffic in the northern part of the county.

A water main break in northern Baltimore County caused part of York Road to collapse last Thursday, too.

